This Ex-Employee Bought “Google.com” For Only 12 Bucks. Then A Minute Later He Got An Urgent Email

Sometimes in life, we stumble upon the most incredible surprises. Sanmay Ved could certainly attest to that as he looked through a list of domain names on the Google Domains website. And during his search, he discovered that “Google.com” was available to buy for just $12. Stunned, he quickly made the purchase, only to receive an urgent email shortly afterwards.

Based in Mountain View, California, Ved was a former Google employee who had worked as a display specialist at the company. In the early hours of September 29, 2015, he decided to browse the search engine’s new domain website, which had been launched in January of that year.

Websites such as GoDaddy dominated the online registration service for domain names at the time, but Google Domains offered an alternative to American internet users. Looking to learn more about the site and its interface, Ved typed “Google.com” into the search bar – but he was stunned by the results.

