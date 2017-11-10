This Ex-Marine Who Stole A Pickup During The Vegas Shootings Just Got A Text From The Truck’s Owner

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to imagine what being on the ground at the horrific Las Vegas shootings in October 2017 was like. But for ex-marine Taylor Winston, the only course of action was obvious: help as many people as possible. And to do that, he had to steal a truck. So when the owner of the vehicle got in touch a few days later, he was probably ready for the worst.

29-year-old Taylor Winston hails from San Diego, California, where he’s now employed by a country music website as a designer. But from 2006 to 2011, he was part of the U.S. military and served as a sergeant in Iraq. And he’s also a big fan of country music. So it’s no surprise he found himself at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017.

The country music festival has been an annual staple of the Las Vegas Village since 2014. And in 2017, it also happened to be the scene of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. Indeed, on October 1, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 festival-goers, killing 58 people and injuring 546 more.

