An Exhausted Mom Was Baffled When She Saw Her Baby – Then Doctors Revealed Her Newborn Was Special

ADVERTISEMENT

Just after she gave birth, Catherine Howarth felt understandably groggy from the labor medications and the effort she put into delivering her baby. So she thought it was her eyes deceiving her when she first saw her newborn baby – he was much different than she imagined him to be.

Howarth and her husband, Richard, had recently said their “I do”s when they found out their new family would be gaining another member. The couple, based in Milton Keynes, England, were expecting a son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Howarth, a financial analyst, endured an exhausting labor at a hospital in her hometown in 2014. On top of that, she said she was “so drowsy on the narcotics” that mothers-to-be are given to make labor as pain-free as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT