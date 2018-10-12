This New Mom Was Quickly Fired For “Hiding” Her Bump. But She Got Payback For Her And Her Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jennifer Rodriguez took a job as a legal assistant in January 2017, there was something her employers hadn’t noticed. So, after only ten days in the job, Rodriguez came clean: she was eight months pregnant. But after the law firm wasted no time firing the expectant mom, she went looking for payback for her and her baby.

When the Denver, Colorado-based Bendinelli Law Firm was looking to hire a legal assistant, Rodriguez seemed like the perfect fit. Her suitability for the role was to such a degree, in fact, that they gave her the job. But there was something about the 21-year-old that hadn’t come up in the recruitment process.

Just over a week into the job, Rodriguez felt it was time to tell the truth. She was pregnant. In fact, she felt it was obvious. Being in the third trimester – or the final three months of pregnancy – it wasn’t exactly an easy thing to hide. The legal assistant’s baby was due in about a month.

