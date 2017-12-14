This 42-Year-Old Was Told To Expect Triplets, But At The Birth The Doctor’s Words Left Her Reeling

ADVERTISEMENT

At the age of 42, the thought of getting pregnant with triplets is almost unfathomable. Kimberly Fugate beat the odds and was stunned when she found out that it was her reality. But on the day of birth, doctors told her another piece of news that was beyond belief.

Kimberly is from Jayess, Mississippi and she now lives with her family in Brookhaven. She is married to Craig Fugate, and together they already had one daughter, Katelyn, who was ten years old by the time Kimberly was pregnant again.

Before Kimberly and Craig found out they were expecting the triplets, they didn’t actually want any more kids. This meant the accidental pregnancy was already shocking, so when they discovered they were having triplets, they were left speechless.

