Experts Say There Are Quarters Out There Each Worth $35,000. Here’s How You Can Spot Them

After a proof quarter valued at a staggering $35,000 went on sale, experts revealed why it is worth so much. And, in case you’re wondering whether you’ve ever encountered a coin worth this small fortune, here’s how to spot these special quarters if you do.

In 2016 Las Vegas coin dealer Mike Byers listed a quarter on eBay. And despite asking for $35,000 for a coin with a face value of 25 cents, this particular quarter received a lot of attention. Soon, more than 1,500 eBay users were “watching” the listing and the seller received numerous inquiries about the item.

So, what is it that makes this coin so desirable? Well, to start with it’s a proof quarter. Proof coins are the first ones to go through the press. Their purpose is to check that they are of the required quality, before the coins are mass minted and released for general use. Therefore, they are often viewed as covetable items for coin collectors.

