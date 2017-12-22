Experts Are Warning Against The Use Of Aluminum Foil – Or You Could Face Devastating Consequences

By Sam Hopkinson
December 22, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Marco Verch

Aluminum foil can likely be found in almost every home in the United States. It’s cheap, readily available and useful in a variety of situations. However, new evidence suggests that this ordinary household item might pose a hidden danger to the people who use it.

Image: Pezibear

Although commonly referred to as tin foil, the product hasn’t actually been made from tin since the early 20th century. This was because the tin often left a metallic taste on the food it was used to wrap. Additionally, the original tin foil was stiffer and more expensive to produce than its modern day counterpart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Creative Commons

The first example of aluminum foil was made in Switzerland in 1910. The plant where it was produced was owned by J.G. Neher & Sons, who used the hydroelectricity generated by a waterfall to power their rolling machine. In this way, modern foil was born.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT