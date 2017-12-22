Experts Are Warning Against The Use Of Aluminum Foil – Or You Could Face Devastating Consequences

ADVERTISEMENT

Aluminum foil can likely be found in almost every home in the United States. It’s cheap, readily available and useful in a variety of situations. However, new evidence suggests that this ordinary household item might pose a hidden danger to the people who use it.

Although commonly referred to as tin foil, the product hasn’t actually been made from tin since the early 20th century. This was because the tin often left a metallic taste on the food it was used to wrap. Additionally, the original tin foil was stiffer and more expensive to produce than its modern day counterpart.

The first example of aluminum foil was made in Switzerland in 1910. The plant where it was produced was owned by J.G. Neher & Sons, who used the hydroelectricity generated by a waterfall to power their rolling machine. In this way, modern foil was born.

