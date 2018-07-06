Experts Are Warning That This New Trend On Instagram Could Have Life-Threatening Consequences

ADVERTISEMENT

Food photography is pretty much synonymous with social media – it seems that someone, somewhere on the internet is always tucking into something tasty and attractive. Of late, however, some of the fare on our feeds has got more and more elaborate, to the extent that some of the online culinary presentations almost border on art. But it has come to light that, in the pursuit of making their plates look pretty, some Instagram influencers are actually risking peoples’ lives.

James Wong is a botanist of Malaysian extraction and an award-winning TV presenter and designer of gardens based in the U.K. The 37-year-old nature-lover honed his craft at London’s famous Kew Gardens, before gaining a Master’s degree in ethnobotany from the University of Kent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Wong’s big broadcasting break came at the age of 27, when he hosted the Grow Your Own Drugs TV series for the BBC in 2008. The show encouraged viewers to forego the pharmacy and cultivate ingredients to make their own natural remedies instead. In this way, the audience could successfully treat minor ailments and feel better after making major cash savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT