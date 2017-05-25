10 Years After Her Brother Died In A Car Crash, A Stranger Came To Her Birthday And Left Her Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinceañera – or 15th birthday – is a special occasion for many Latin American girls. Nevertheless, Monique Salinas’ was more emotional than most. Ten years earlier, Salinas had lost her brother in a car crash. Indeed, there isn’t a day that goes by when she doesn’t wish he was still here. However, that wasn’t the only reason her coming-of-age party was so intense. Waiting in the wings, a stranger was ready to give her an emotional surprise.

The quinceañera is a coming-of-age event for girls in Latino culture. It’s a special celebration that marks the transition from childhood into adulthood when a young woman turns 15 years of age. Like many others, Salinas had planned a big celebration.

There was a huge party, with family and friends all gathered in Benavides, Texas, to celebrate Salinas’s transition into womanhood. Salinas wore a pink bejeweled dress, fit for a princess, especially for the occasion. However, behind the smiles lay a hidden sadness for the whole family.

