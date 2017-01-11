ADVERTISEMENT

Early in 2017, a dad posted a shocking video to Facebook. In it, his 2-year-old twins were playing on a dresser in their bedroom. When the dresser fell as they climbed it, one of the boys was trapped underneath. Unable to move and with no one else around to help, his brother did something remarkable. And no one could have predicted what the outcome would be.

Any responsible parent wants to know their kids are safe. Father of three Ricky Shoff, from Utah, is no different. He works for Vivint SmartHome, a firm that produces home security locks and cameras that can be monitored from your phone. Shoff uses such a system to monitor his kids’ bedroom.

Indeed, it was this very monitor that alerted his wife, Kayli, to a potentially serious problem one morning. Their twin sons, 2-year-olds Bowdy and Brock, were quiet in their bedroom. Kayli had believed they were still asleep. She checked the monitor on her phone and saw a devastating sight.

