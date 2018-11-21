20 Dads Reveal Their Brutally Honest Feelings About Their Partners Once They’ve Had Children

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a child is a life-changing event. But aside from the sleepless nights, stress and worry of having a whole new life in your hands, there can be an unexpected side-effect, too. Men often view their partners in a completely new way. And judging by these confessions, the changes in perception can be mind-blowing.

20. The woman he fell in love with is gone

While his partner has changed profoundly, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. “She is no longer just your partner or wife, she is now someone’s mother, and that changes everything,” Daniel T. told Moms.com. You’re no longer the most important person in your partner’s life, but you’re a dad now, and a little person’s superhero.

19. Men experience hormonal changes too

It’s not a manly thing to admit, but men experience a range of hormonal changes and mood swings too. Matt V. confessed to Moms.com that he was a wreck over the most banal tasks after his third child arrived. He said, “My heart raced. Relentlessly. Anxiety turned to self-doubt.” All he needed though, like many moms, was reassurance that he’s doing great.

