40 Things All Children Need To Learn To Become Happy Adults

Children are very much like sponges in the way they take in their surroundings and learn from the behaviors of those around them. But what has the most impact on them? Here, we reveal the 40 things that kids should learn in order to have happiness as an adult.

40. How to connect with others

Forming positive relationships with people is important for any child. And according to some studies, it helps to prevent alcohol and drug abuse and emotional issues in later life. And it’s not just parents that children should connect with, but other relatives, peers and pets too. As child psychiatrist and The Childhood Roots Of Adult Happiness author Edward Hallowell, M.D. told Parents magazine, “A connected childhood is the key to happiness.”

39. Why they can’t get whatever they want instantly

Though parents want their children to be happy, it’s important to avoid quick fixes. Instead, experts explain that kids need to understand that they won’t always get everything they want. “If we put our kids in a bubble and grant them their every wish and desire, that is what they grow to expect, but the real world doesn’t work that way,” Bonnie Harris, who wrote When Your Kids Push Your Buttons: And What You Can Do About It, told Parents.

