At The Age Of 61 This Woman Gave Birth To Her Own Granddaughter

To some, there are few things more rewarding in life than building a romantic bond with another person. And after a relationship progresses – perhaps even to the altar – a happy couple typically consider a further big life change: whether or not to have a child together. That said, starting a family is not always an easy process.

And after Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty tied the knot, they too began to entertain the possibility of becoming parents. Along the way, though, there were some obstacles in the pair’s path, and these setbacks in turn led them to go down alternative routes in a bid to have a baby.

Initially, Eledge and Dougherty looked into the possibility of having a child through in vitro fertilization – better known as IVF. The pair did plenty of research on the procedure, too, but nonetheless there was a hitch; as Dougherty later wrote for Love What Matters, “the whole process felt cold and corporate.” Yet all was seemingly not lost when the couple were offered help from an unexpected source.

