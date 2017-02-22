After Doctors Gave This Mom Heartbreaking News, Her Husband Wrote A Deeply Moving Post About Her Choice

ADVERTISEMENT

On the way to their ultrasound, Keri and Royce Young no doubt chatted happily about the possibility of welcoming a boy or a girl. But, as they stared at the monitor, their joy turned to despair. Something was desperately wrong with their baby. And, while most couples would break down, the Youngs decided there and then to do the bravest thing possible.

Keri and Royce live in Oklahoma City. The couple have been together for 15 years, eight of which they have been man and wife. They have a strong bond and describe each other as “best friends.”

In August 2014, the Youngs welcomed their first baby, a son called Harrison. However, their family didn’t feel complete, so the pair continued to try for more children. Then, in late 2016, the couple discovered they were expecting child number two.

