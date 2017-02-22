After Doctors Gave This Mom Heartbreaking News, Her Husband Wrote A Deeply Moving Post About Her Choice

On the way to their ultrasound, Keri and Royce Young no doubt chatted happily about the possibility of welcoming a boy or a girl. But, as they stared at the monitor, their joy turned to despair. Something was desperately wrong with their baby. And, while most couples would break down, the Youngs decided there and then to do the bravest thing possible.
Keri and Royce live in Oklahoma City. The couple have been together for 15 years, eight of which they have been man and wife. They have a strong bond and describe each other as “best friends.”
In August 2014, the Youngs welcomed their first baby, a son called Harrison. However, their family didn’t feel complete, so the pair continued to try for more children. Then, in late 2016, the couple discovered they were expecting child number two.
For 30 Days Nobody Noticed This Shelter Dog – But He Was Just Desperate To Show He’s One Of A Kind
20 Brutal Goodbye Cakes That Employees Got After They Quit Their Jobs
20 Hilarious Dogs On Tumblr Who Are Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face
His Wife Kept Having Anaphylactic Reactions To Him – So He Started A Life-Changing Home Renovation
This Little Dog’s Defects Made Him A Misfit, But He Was So Much More Than The Sum Of His Parts
This 80-Year-Old Tortoise Stunned Keepers When She Laid The Most Wonderful Surprise
When This Golden Retriever Goes For Walks, She Gives Love To Strangers In The Most Adorable Way
This Couple Didn’t Like The Look Of Their Kitchen, So They Gave It An Awesome Two-Week Makeover
This Pup With No Front Legs Would’ve Died If He’d Stayed With Mom, So He Needed A Loving New Family
A Retired Mathematician Bought This Rotting Cabin For $100. And What He Did To It Was Mindblowing
When This Puppy Got Trapped Down A 200ft Well For 10 Days, A Frantic Struggle To Rescue Him Ensued
6 Areas Of Science That Donald Trump Thinks Are Fake