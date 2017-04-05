ADVERTISEMENT

When Estelle Barnes-Summers looked at her wreck of a home, all she saw was pain. Indeed, it reminded her of the husband she’d lost and that broke her heart. But, when volunteers came forward to help, she couldn’t believe the transformation they had on her house and her life.

In 2014 Barnes-Summers and her husband, Elijah Summers, bought their dream home in Detroit, Michigan. The couple, who have six children, intended to overhaul the property, transforming it into the perfect family home. However, two years later, tragedy struck.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2016 Summers was in the midst of remodeling the house. However, he would never see the finished fruits of his labor. That’s because, that very month, the father-of-six was shot and tragically killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT