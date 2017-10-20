3 Months After This Mom’s Devastating Miscarriage, Doctors Discovered A Miracle Inside Her

October 20, 2017
It’s the news an expectant mother dreads hearing: she has suffered a miscarriage. Sadie Brittle and her husband, Gary, found out just eight weeks into her pregnancy that she would lose her baby-to-be to a condition that affects a very small percentage of new moms. They were, understandably, devastated.

Just two months later she was dealt another round of unbelievable news. She headed to the doctor with a list of symptoms and a list of questions. What she left with was an unbelievable answer to all of her suspicions, because her doctors had found what the Brittle family now regard as a miracle.

Sadie and Gary Brittle of Birmingham, United Kingdom, married in 2013 in what can only be described as a fairytale wedding. The two walked out of their church ceremony to be showered in flower petals, before climbing into their vintage getaway car, clinking champagne flutes as they went.

