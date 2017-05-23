After This Mom Gave Birth To Her First Baby Girl, The Doctor Suddenly Began Pulling Out More

ADVERTISEMENT

The past few weeks at the Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, California, had all been in preparation for this moment. So when this mom delivered a healthy baby girl, she must have been delighted. However, the doctor then began to pull out more…

Angie and Gino were the doting parents of two little boys. However, for them, the family was still not complete. So the couple were surely happy to discover that Angie was pregnant once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first few weeks, the pregnancy progressed as doctors had expected. However, when Angie attended a routine check-up, that all changed. That’s when her doctor, Sean Daneshmand, told her she needed some specialist care.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT