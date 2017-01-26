Zoe Hendrix is famous for her appearance on Australian reality TV show Married at First Sight in 2015. And it was in the show’s first season that the 27-year-old digital marketing executive met plumber Alex.
Relationship experts put the couple together based on compatibility predictions, and they got hitched on the very first day they set eyes on one another. And incredibly, Zoe and Alex are still happily married two years on: they are the true success story of the show.
In June 2016 Hendrix posted a tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing, “Happy 2 Year Wedding Anniversary to my hunk a spunk… I can’t believe two years ago we met at the altar, what a crazy way to find love.”
