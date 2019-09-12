Across the world, there are countless people who come from very large families. As a result, they’re able to rely on their siblings during the good and bad times in their lives. The children of Darin and Emily Hammond could certainly attest to that, as they suffered two terrible tragedies over the course just of a few months.
After Their Parents Both Killed Themselves, Four Orphaned Kids Became A Family Of 11
During Emily and Darin’s time together, they welcomed four kids into the world in the space of around seven years. The married couple named their offspring Gavin, Eva, Symphony and Halle. However, in November 2017 their lives were turned upside down following a devastating incident.