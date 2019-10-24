After Seeing A Man Acting Strangely By Her Kids, A Mom Warned Others About How To Spot Abductors

Something about her young family’s trip to Ikea isn’t sitting right with Diandra Toyos. She pulls her daughter, who’s four, and her two infant sons closer to her, but it does nothing to faze the pair of men circling Toyos and her brood as they peruse the shop’s wares. Soon, she begins to suspect that the strangers may have sinister intentions. To be precise, Toyos fears that they want to abduct her children.

