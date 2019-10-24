After Seeing A Man Acting Strangely By Her Kids, A Mom Warned Others About How To Spot Abductors

Something about her young family’s trip to Ikea isn’t sitting right with Diandra Toyos. She pulls her daughter, who’s four, and her two infant sons closer to her, but it does nothing to faze the pair of men circling Toyos and her brood as they peruse the shop’s wares. Soon, she begins to suspect that the strangers may have sinister intentions. To be precise, Toyos fears that they want to abduct her children.
Toyos’ day at Ikea had started out like any other – she’d rounded up her three children and her own mom for the shopping trip. The Covina, California-based mother needed a new couch, so all five of them perused the furniture. Her children tried out the potential new pieces as well, jumping and sitting on the showroom sofas.