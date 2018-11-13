After His Three-Week-Old Baby Died Suddenly, A Dad Has A Desperate Warning For Other Parents

By Andrea Marchiano
November 13, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Jeff Gober via Love What Matters

Jeff Gober and his wife Natasha had welcomed their newborn daughter, Mallory, into the world, and she appeared to be perfect in every way. But three weeks later, she passed away suddenly for a shocking reason – so Jeff sent out a heartbreaking plea to other parents whose babies could suffer the same fate.

Image: Facebook/Natasha Gober

Jeff and Natasha Gober said “I do” in October 2012 before settling into married life in Phoenix, Arizona. After nearly five years as a party-of-two, they decided to add a third member to their family – they were having a baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Natasha Gober

The Gobers announced their pregnancy on July 4, 2017, in a patriotic photoshoot. Natasha’s t-shirt read “Red, White and Due.” While she held an American flag and a pinwheel, her husband showed off their baby’s ultrasound, the couple’s excitement palpable in the image.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT