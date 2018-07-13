After More Than 50 Years Of Searching, This Man Finally Laid Eyes On The Photo He’d So Longed For

ADVERTISEMENT

After being orphaned before he became a teenager, all Thomas Cain had left of his parents was fading memories. And as he reached his 80s, there didn’t seem to be much hope that would ever change. But his granddaughter knew exactly what he needed. And for his 82nd birthday, she gave him a gift that he had thought he would never see.

Life growing up in Bladenboro, North Carolina, couldn’t have been easy for Cain. By all accounts, Bladenboro is a small town, and even in 2010 it would only count a population of 1,750 people. And it was in this dot on the map that Cain suffered the loss of his parents at a young age.

Born in 1931, Cain lost his father, Henry Cathey Cain when he was only nine years old. That must have come as a big blow to the whole family, not least for his mom, who was left to raise her young boy on her own. But that wouldn’t be the end of young Cain’s heartbreak.

