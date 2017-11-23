One little boy with autism was carrying a big secret that was weighing him down. So, when he met Santa one Christmas he decided share his problem. But, little did he know, the response would leave his mom in tears.
Naomi Johnson lives with her family in Muskegon, Michigan. In December 2015 her son Landon was just six years old. Like most kids his age, the youngster was excited for the upcoming holidays. However, he was worried about something most children wouldn’t even consider.
Landon has autism. The developmental disability can affect people in a number of ways. However, the condition primarily affects the way people perceive situations and how they interact with others.
-
When This Autistic Boy Confessed A Secret To Santa, The Response He Got Left His Mother In Tears
-
This Vietnam Soldier Was Bagged And Tagged, But Then A Lieutenant Ran One Final Check
-
After This Man Left Work To Rush To The Store, His Wife Shared A Powerful Message To Young Women
-
A Photographer Shot The Same Commuters For 9 Years – And His Pictures Show How Much They've Changed
-
25 Years After This Teen Disappeared, Tweets Have Appeared To Suggest She’s Speaking To The Public
-
This Pregnant Lady Cried Desperately In The Street – But Onlookers Didn't Know Ellen Was Watching
-
When This Responding Officer Was Attacked By A Dog, His Police Training Instantly Took Over
-
In 1967 Stalin’s Daughter Defected To America. But 17 Years On She Had A Surprising Change Of Heart
-
A Mom Abandoned Her 1-Year-Old In An Empty House. Then A Decade Later She Faced Up To Her Actions
-
When A Woman Saw A Guy Yelling Furiously At This Vet, She Knew She Had To Step In And Take Action
-
After A Family Adopted This Rescue Dog, They Soon Discovered His Adorable Hidden Talent
-
After This Man’s Wife Had Suffered Brain Death, Doctors Kept Her Alive To Perform A Miracle