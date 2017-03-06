After This Baby Suffered Serious Brain Bleeds, A Wondrous Thing Happened When He Lay With His Twin

ADVERTISEMENT

Twins are known for having an incalculable bond. So, when one set of newborn twins found themselves separated after one suffered terrifying bleeds on the brain, their mom was heartbroken. However, when the pair were finally reunited, they showed how much they loved each other in the most adorable way.

Kerrie Keen and her husband Owen come from the small town of Clackmannan in Scotland, U.K. In 2013 the couple were no doubt delighted about the prospect of starting a family. Not only was Kerrie pregnant, but she was expecting twins.

In April 2013 the Keens welcomed two sons via an emergency cesarean section. But what should have been one of the happiest times of their lives quickly descended into panic. While one of their sons, Lucas, was doing well, the other, Cooper, took a turn for the worse.

