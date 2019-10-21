When A Detective Discovered How Two Foster Kids Were Living, He Decided To Take Immediate Action

Back in 2008 detective Jack Mook was introduced to a pair of youngsters named Josh and Jessee Lyle. During that period, the boys began to attend training sessions at the Steel City Boxing Gym, where Jack served as a coach. However, when the police officer found out about their living conditions a few years later, he made a big decision.
Jack is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and grew up in the “North Side” of the city as a youngster. But before he joined the local police, he had a spell with the United States Army as a young adult. And while the detective went on to work for the authorities for over two decades, he had a passion outside of that career.