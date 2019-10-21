When A Detective Discovered How Two Foster Kids Were Living, He Decided To Take Immediate Action

James Cannon
By James Cannon
October 21, 2019

Back in 2008 detective Jack Mook was introduced to a pair of youngsters named Josh and Jessee Lyle. During that period, the boys began to attend training sessions at the Steel City Boxing Gym, where Jack served as a coach. However, when the police officer found out about their living conditions a few years later, he made a big decision.

Jack is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and grew up in the “North Side” of the city as a youngster. But before he joined the local police, he had a spell with the United States Army as a young adult. And while the detective went on to work for the authorities for over two decades, he had a passion outside of that career.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT