This Boy Bit Into A Burger And Felt A Stabbing Pain. Then An X-Ray Revealed The Startling Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a beautiful summer’s day in June in 2016, and one Canadian family was particularly determined to enjoy the weather. And so the Fiores decided it was time to get out the barbecue.

Mom, Nadia, gave the barbecue a quick clean before the hamburgers were thrown onto the grill. Everyone was looking forward to the al-fresco meal, especially her six-year-old son, Anthony.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when the burgers were ready, they looked incredibly appetizing. Indeed, Anthony couldn’t wait to tuck in. But little did anyone suspect that the first bite of his burger would land him in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT