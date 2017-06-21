13 Years Ago This Boy Was Born With Two Faces. Now Medical Experts Are Astonished By His Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

When Tres Johnson was born, doctors gave him a little to no chance of surviving. Just 36 other people had been born with the same condition and many had, sadly, died while still babies. New mom Brandy could only touch her boy’s leg as he lay in a hospital crib surrounded by machines.

Dad Joshua fought to keep the newborn alive after doctors planned to let Tres pass away naturally. No one with the same condition had ever survived, and medical professionals believed Tres wouldn’t make it, either. But, 13 years later, he has defied all expectations and continues to amaze his proud parents.

Their world turned upside down when their son was born. Keeping Tres alive became their number one priority. Despite the diagnosis from doctors, Brandy and Joshua Johnson pledged to provide the best life for him as possible.

