This Boy Refused To Listen To His Mom. Then He Told Her To Get In The Car And Start Driving

Kimberly Smith has her hands full as a single mom of three. So when she woke up one morning feeling unwell, she knew that being sick wasn’t an option. But as she plowed on through her day, the symptoms grew worse. When her son came home from school, all she wanted was for him to do as he was told so that she could take a break. But this time, he refused to listen.

It was on March 2, 2017 when Kimberly woke up with a pain in her chest. Breathing was difficult and her limbs felt weighed-down. She thought the symptoms may be related to a recent bout of pneumonia. With a newborn son to care for, however, stopping for a rest was pretty much out of the question.

On top of the recent pneumonia, baby Dylan had been born by caesarian section just a few weeks before. Convinced her symptoms were a combination of the illness, c-section and exhaustion of caring for a newborn, the 32-year-old waited for her two older sons to come home from school so she could take a break.

