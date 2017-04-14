When She Came To Surprise Her Newborn Grandchild, She Saw That Mom Had Kept A Crucial Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

Korey and Sharon Rademacher are a couple from Pensacola, Florida. In 2015 they welcomed a two-year-old son called Jameson, but their family was about to expand even further.

That’s right, the Rademachers were pregnant again. But when they went to their first ultrasound, they left with a little more than they had bargained for. In fact, the couple received some pretty big news that day.

Doctors told Sharon that she wasn’t expecting one, but two babies. The parents-of-one were going to become parents to three children before they knew it! Twins were on the way.

