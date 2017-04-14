When She Came To Surprise Her Newborn Grandchild, She Saw That Mom Had Kept A Crucial Secret

Korey and Sharon Rademacher are a couple from Pensacola, Florida. In 2015 they welcomed a two-year-old son called Jameson, but their family was about to expand even further.
That’s right, the Rademachers were pregnant again. But when they went to their first ultrasound, they left with a little more than they had bargained for. In fact, the couple received some pretty big news that day.
Doctors told Sharon that she wasn’t expecting one, but two babies. The parents-of-one were going to become parents to three children before they knew it! Twins were on the way.
These Twins Sent Shockwaves Through The Fashion World – And Their Jaw-Dropping Photos Show Why
30 Years After This Girl Posed For A Preschool Photo, Her Fiancé Looked At The Picture And Gasped
The 20 Most Powerful People On The Planet
When This Farmer And 16 Cows Suddenly Perished, Authorities Discovered The Bizarre Cause Of Death
Her Husband Saw A Shape On The Roadside And Pulled A U-Turn. So She Reached For Her Camera
A Jewish Photographer Hid These Pictures From The Nazis, And The Story They Tell Is Heartbreaking
This Boy Bit Into A Burger And Felt A Stabbing Pain. Then An X-Ray Revealed The Startling Reason
3 Days After A Boat Capsized In The Pacific, An Aircrew Spotted A Strange Shape On A Desert Island
A Rescuer Spotted This Dog Crying On The Roadside. Then She Saw What Was Tied Around Its Neck
A Couple Adopted This Orphaned Baby But Then Discovered She Hadn’t Been Abandoned Alone
Here’s What Happens When Babies And Dogs First Meet
5 Days After This Woman Got Lost In The Grand Canyon, Police Spotted Some Strange-Looking Rocks