When She Came To Surprise Her Newborn Grandchild, She Saw That Mom Had Kept A Crucial Secret

By Francesca Lynagh
April 14, 2017
Image: Facebook/Sharon Oberto Rademacher

Korey and Sharon Rademacher are a couple from Pensacola, Florida. In 2015 they welcomed a two-year-old son called Jameson, but their family was about to expand even further.

Image: Facebook/Sharon Oberto Rademacher

That’s right, the Rademachers were pregnant again. But when they went to their first ultrasound, they left with a little more than they had bargained for. In fact, the couple received some pretty big news that day.

Image: Facebook/Sharon Oberto Rademacher

Doctors told Sharon that she wasn’t expecting one, but two babies. The parents-of-one were going to become parents to three children before they knew it! Twins were on the way.

