This Couple Couldn’t Have Kids And Struggled To Adopt – But Suddenly Their Clan Tripled Overnight

ADVERTISEMENT

For many couples across the world, there may come a time when they have to make a big decision and discuss the idea of starting a family together. Jeremy and Kaley Carling from Farmington, Utah, can certainly relate to that, as they toyed with that notion a few years ago.

Jeremy and Kaley first met back in elementary school, before attending the same middle school and high school. During their time together at the latter, the pair then formed a romantic relationship, which eventually led to their marriage. Indeed, the couple told The Rachael Ray Show in February 2017 they were pretty much “soulmates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With that in mind, Kaley and Jeremy wanted to add a new face to their growing family following their wedding. As youngsters, the couple both harbored a real ambition of becoming parents. However, they would have to overcome a number of difficult obstacles to realize that particular dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT