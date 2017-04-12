A Couple Adopted This Orphaned Baby But Then Discovered She Hadn’t Been Abandoned Alone

Back in 1997 Ron and Natalie Trecroce were living in Canada. But then the couple came to a major decision that would send them halfway around the world. They decided it was time to complete their family.
They wanted to do this through adoption. The Trecroces’ search eventually led them to the city of Arad in the west of Romania. Soon, they found a little girl they instantly felt a connection with.
Her name was Rodica Lavinia Farcas and she was just one year old. She was living in an orphanage – left there by her biological mother, who had become unable to care for her. Sadly, the baby girl wasn’t in the best shape.
