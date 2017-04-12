A Couple Adopted This Orphaned Baby But Then Discovered She Hadn’t Been Abandoned Alone

By Francesca Lynagh
April 12, 2017
Image: YouTube/Sophie
Back in 1997 Ron and Natalie Trecroce were living in Canada. But then the couple came to a major decision that would send them halfway around the world. They decided it was time to complete their family.

Image: YouTube/Sophie
They wanted to do this through adoption. The Trecroces’ search eventually led them to the city of Arad in the west of Romania. Soon, they found a little girl they instantly felt a connection with.

Image: YouTube/Sophie
Her name was Rodica Lavinia Farcas and she was just one year old. She was living in an orphanage – left there by her biological mother, who had become unable to care for her. Sadly, the baby girl wasn’t in the best shape.

