This Couple Adopted Two Pairs Of Little Twins. Then Doctors Gave Mom Some Staggering News

Carrie Kosinski had grown up in a large family so had wanted a lot of kids of her own. When doctors told them conception may be difficult, however, they began to think about adoption. And with a little help from a friend, their family started to grow in ways they never imagined, with not one but two sets of twins. Then her doctor called and gave her some staggering news.

Like many newlyweds, Carrie and Craig began planning for a family soon after they married. They live on a 40-acre farm in Racine County, Wisconsin. That certainly would be plenty of room for the 18 kids Carrie had always dreamed of. But life doesn’t always work out the way you plan.

Doctors had some bad news for the Kosinskis: they would have problems conceiving children of their own. With their hearts set on a big family, however, it wasn’t long before their thoughts turned to adoption. Since she was adopted herself, it was an idea Carrie had always considered.

