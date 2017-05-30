This Couple Became Stars By Pulling Cruel Pranks On Their Kids. But Now They Face Severe Punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple became online sensations by pulling pranks on their kids and posting the footage on YouTube. At first, they thought their stunts were hilarious. However, following a shocking development, they’re not laughing anymore.

Mike and Heather Martin are based in Baltimore, Maryland. Together they have five children, all from previous relationships. Heather is a mom to three sons, while Mike has a daughter named Emma and a son called Cody.

Life in the Martin household was often pretty crazy and, one day, Mike decided that their everyday exploits were worth sharing. At the very least, the footage might provide an honest portrayal of a modern, blended family.

