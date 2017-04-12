This Couple Were Besotted With Their Newborn Twins – But Then The Doctor Said, “I’m Sorry”

ADVERTISEMENT

After welcoming twin girls into the world in 2011, Matt and Jodi Parry probably had the same question in mind that any parent has of newborns: “Are they healthy?” Yet despite making all the necessary preparations they possibly could when expecting twins, nothing could have readied them for the doctor’s reply. He took them to a private room and said the devastating words, “I’m sorry…”

Jodi, a police force employee, and Matt, a civil servant, married in March 2007. A year later the couple from Lancashire in the UK decided they wanted to start a family. In 2009 they welcomed their son, Finlay, into the world. And another year on they began trying for a second child.

Unlike with their first child, Jodi became pregnant very quickly. And having already suffered a miscarriage before Finlay was born, the couple immediately began taking precautions. But as they anxiously awaited confirmation of a heartbeat during a scan, the sonographer dropped a bombshell.

