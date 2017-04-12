This Couple Were Besotted With Their Newborn Twins – But Then The Doctor Said, “I’m Sorry”

After welcoming twin girls into the world in 2011, Matt and Jodi Parry probably had the same question in mind that any parent has of newborns: “Are they healthy?” Yet despite making all the necessary preparations they possibly could when expecting twins, nothing could have readied them for the doctor’s reply. He took them to a private room and said the devastating words, “I’m sorry…”
Jodi, a police force employee, and Matt, a civil servant, married in March 2007. A year later the couple from Lancashire in the UK decided they wanted to start a family. In 2009 they welcomed their son, Finlay, into the world. And another year on they began trying for a second child.
Unlike with their first child, Jodi became pregnant very quickly. And having already suffered a miscarriage before Finlay was born, the couple immediately began taking precautions. But as they anxiously awaited confirmation of a heartbeat during a scan, the sonographer dropped a bombshell.
A Rescuer Spotted This Dog Crying On The Roadside. Then She Saw What Was Tied Around Its Neck
A Couple Adopted This Orphaned Baby But Then Discovered She Hadn’t Been Abandoned Alone
Here’s What Happens When Babies And Dogs First Meet
5 Days After This Woman Got Lost In The Grand Canyon, Police Spotted Some Strange-Looking Rocks
Scientists At This Abandoned Village Found Dark Evidence Of What Medieval People Did To The Dead
Hospital Staff Were Reeling When They Realized What This Woman Did After Her Grandson Was Born
This Box Sat In An Airport For 7 Days – And When It Was Opened, What Lay Inside Was Heartbreaking
The Nurse Said Her Baby’s Surgery Went Well – But Mom Was Appalled When She Looked Inside His Mouth
After This Pregnant Woman’s Husband Left Her, What She Saw Inside The Oven Made Her Break Down
Researchers Dug Up 50 Headless Vikings – Victims Of A Disturbing And Mysterious Dark Ages Massacre
Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June Has Lost 300 Pounds, And What She Looks Like Now Is Astonishing
When This Woman Found A Grandma’s Baby Bootie-Pin, It Rekindled An Emotional 25-Year-Old Search