A Devastated Couple Opened Up About Their Little Girl Dying Before She Knew She’d Be A Big Sister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sooter family had gone through the unthinkable – their daughter, Addy, passed away from cancer at just four years old. Three weeks after that, they found out they were having another baby. Parents-to-be Matt and Chandra opened up about how they were dealing with such simultaneous heartbreak and joy. And they described how they thought Addy would’ve reacted to becoming a big sister.

According to Matt Sooter, he and his wife, Chandra, always dreamed of having three children. And he told Love What Matters, “In the summer of 2016, we were two-thirds of the way to fulfilling that plan. We had a four-year-old little boy and a two-year-old little girl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Matt recalled, he and Chandra began figuring out the logistics of adding a third child into the mix. This would be a new sibling for their son, Jackson, and their daughter, Adalynn, whom they called Addy. “We… decided the fall or early winter would be good for timing things with Chandra’s work schedule since she is a teacher,” Matt said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT