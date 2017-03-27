This Couple Were Recording Their Baby’s Scan, But The Doctor Warned Them To Switch Off The Camera

By Francesca Lynagh
March 27, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Jessica Capitani / YouTube/PennStateHershey

Jessica and Frank Capitani are a married couple living in central Pennsylvania. When they first heard that Jessica was pregnant they were delighted. It was going to be their first baby together.

Image: Facebook/Jessica Capitani
Image: Facebook/Jessica Capitani

In fact, the couple couldn’t wait to become parents. But it was only at their first ultrasound scan that they would finally be able to find out more about their growing baby. And Jessica even brought her mom along to the appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/PennStateHershey

Her mom wanted to film the whole appointment so that they could remember the special day. So she filmed her daughter laying down on the doctor’s bed ahead of the ultrasound. And Jessica appeared happy and excited to be there.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT