This Couple Waited 7 Years For A Baby. But When She Finally Got Pregnant, Tragedy Struck

ADVERTISEMENT

After seven years of hoping for a baby, one Texan couple never gave up hope. So, when they learned that they’d finally conceived a child, they were absolutely delighted. However, then tragedy struck in the most brutal of ways.

Sean Brown and his wife Heather first met on a blind date. Sean would later admit that he didn’t really like such set ups. However, he gave Heather a call when some mutual friends passed on her number.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two had a lot in common. They both lived in East Texas and were hardworking people. At the time, Sean was serving in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Heather had a job as an office director at an ambulance business.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT