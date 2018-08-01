20 Of The Craziest Rules Ever Imposed By Parents On Their Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

If you managed to emerge from your childhood relatively unscathed, you should probably thank your lucky stars right now – or at least, thank your parents. After all, no matter what minor grievances you had with your old folks, hindsight tells us it could always have been so much worse. Just ask any of the kids on the receiving end of these absolutely insane rules. They waited until they had grown up and then shared their tales of parental woe online, from video games being made verboten to being told not to dance at – erm – a dance.

20. No game over for Mario

I wasn’t allowed to say I ‘died’ on Mario. I ‘lost one of my chances to succeed.’

You can sort of see why an overprotective parent would want to shield their child from the complexities and horrors of death but sometimes it goes too far. As this user of social media would no doubt readily attest. After all, Mario is only a virtual video-game character – what happened to the commenter when, say, their pet or elderly relative passed away? Did their dear old granny just lose one of her chances to succeed?

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Left in the dark about final family destination

[My siblings and I] weren’t allowed to know where we were going during car rides. If we’d ask, we were told, ‘Business,’ and figure it out we were going to the store, etc, only after we arrived at our destination.

We would really like to believe that this motoring mom and dad were simply fans of cryptic puzzles, not of driving their kids ’round the bend. But somehow, we have the sinking feeling that this bizarre misdirection was more to do with pointing out who was in control. No matter what age the passenger may be, the final destination of a car ride is definitely their “business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT