20 Crazy Summer Camps You Won’t Believe Kids Can Go To

For parents, the prospect of having the kids around for most of the summer can be a bit daunting. One solution is to send them away to camp for a week or two. The concept of “summer camp” started out as something that was pretty simple. The range of options available today is astonishing, though. Here are some of the most insane summer camps out there – covering everything from ninja skills to zombie survival experiences.

20. Hollywood Stunt Camp – Pali Adventures Summer Camp

In life, three things are certain – death, taxes and kids hurting themselves by jumping off stuff. Imagine then, a camp which lets kids jump off stuff in a safe environment. Enter Hollywood Stunt Camp, based near L.A., which teaches children how to perform stunts like a silver screen pro, from fighting to falling to swordplay.

19. Spy Camp

The International Spy Museum in Washington is dedicated to all things espionage-related, up to and including teaching kids how to become the next James Bond. Recruits spend five days working with real spies, running training missions in the streets and learning to use gadgets.

