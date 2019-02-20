40 Creative Toddler Tips That Are Guaranteed To Make Moms’ Lives A Whole Lot Simpler

ADVERTISEMENT

So many books cover the ways to prepare for motherhood, while others teach us how to raise happy, healthy babies into adults. Sometimes, though, what we need is just one simple hack to make the day less messy and much easier. That’s why we’ve gathered 40 great ones for you to try.

40. Sticker shoe helpers

Toddlers love to do things by themselves, but they often have difficulty putting their shoes on – it’s tough to decipher between their left and right shoes, after all. A sticker can solve that problem for both of you. Just cut it in half and place a piece on each shoe’s sole so that when the right shoe is in the right position, the sticker matches.

39. Easy medicine administration

It’s hard enough to get a child or a teenager to take their medicine – a baby is a whole other story. Your pediatrician might arm you with a tiny cup or syringe, but this trick will do you one better. Measure out the dose your baby needs, and then pour it into a bottle nipple. Your baby will instinctively slurp it all up without any fuss or mess. Mom win.

