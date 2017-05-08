After Dad Called For An Emergency Repairman, He Was Stunned By The Note On The Bill About His Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

February 2017 was a cold, cold month in Minnesota. With a huge snow storm forecast, Jesse Hulscher and his son Henrick were attempting to prepare the family home for the impending big freeze. But the cold weather wasn’t the only thing on its way. In fact, Jesse’s wife Maria and their second son, newborn Adler, were due back from hospital soon. So when the family’s furnace broke down, Jesse had to call a repairman, and fast. But what happened next totally blew the young family away…

Jesse and Maria Hulscher live in Willmar, Minnesota. The pair got engaged back in 2010 and married just one year later. In 2015, the loved-up couple welcomed their first son, Henrick, into the world. He’s now a bubbly and happy two-year-old.

The pair both work to support their family. Jesse earns a living as a development consultant for a construction company. Meanwhile, Maria spends her days teaching kiddies at a local kindergarten.

