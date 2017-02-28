Dad Saw His Daughter Born From A Hospital Bed, And 7 Weeks On Their Time Together Tragically Ended

By Francesca Lynagh
February 28, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: this is…

Atlanta couple Josh and Jenna Buehler knew each other from their school days at Georgia Tech but it wasn’t until a few years later, in 2011, that they would actually start dating. Soon enough they would fall in love. Then, in 2014, they became husband and wife.

Image: Facebook/Jenna Buehler
Image: Facebook/Jenna Buehler

The couple were having a fantastic time as newlyweds, enjoying traveling and staying active. Speaking to Texas news channel KAGS, Jenna described this period of time as, “A blast… we were very much in love.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Jenna Buehler
Image: Facebook/Jenna Buehler

They headed off to Taiwan in March 2015 for their honeymoon, but it was during this trip that it all went wrong. In fact, Josh had been behaving quite strangely for a while beforehand.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT