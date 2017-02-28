Dad Saw His Daughter Born From A Hospital Bed, And 7 Weeks On Their Time Together Tragically Ended

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta couple Josh and Jenna Buehler knew each other from their school days at Georgia Tech but it wasn’t until a few years later, in 2011, that they would actually start dating. Soon enough they would fall in love. Then, in 2014, they became husband and wife.

The couple were having a fantastic time as newlyweds, enjoying traveling and staying active. Speaking to Texas news channel KAGS, Jenna described this period of time as, “A blast… we were very much in love.”

They headed off to Taiwan in March 2015 for their honeymoon, but it was during this trip that it all went wrong. In fact, Josh had been behaving quite strangely for a while beforehand.

