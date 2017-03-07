Dad Knew His Son’s Face Didn’t Look Right, So He Searched Online And Found The Distressing Answer

Olin and Jackie Arnold are a happily married couple from Marietta, Georgia. The pair have started a family together and have two children. They are seven-year-old Logan, and Lucy, a four-month-old girl.
The Arnolds were overjoyed when their first child Logan was born. He was a very smiley baby, something that would usually delight most parents. However, the couple were concerned that there was something a bit different about their son.
Until this point, everything had been going well since they brought Logan home from hospital. But their little baby had certain unusual facial features that worried them. Somehow his face didn’t look quite as it should.
Scientists Discovered A Skin-Crawling Secret That This Strange Island Had Concealed For 80 Years
These Intimate Portraits Of Cree People Were Taken 100 Years Ago – And They’re Hauntingly Beautiful
This Dog Was Set To Be Put To Sleep, But His Freakish Face May Now Turn Things Around
20 Wives Who’ve Got This Marriage Thing Down
5 Years After This Woman Disappeared From A Disney Cruise, Alarming New Evidence Has Been Uncovered
No One Would Adopt This One-Eyed Snaggletooth Cat. Then A Couple Fell In Love With His Face
After This Mom Gave Birth To Her Baby Girl, Scans Revealed There Was A Surprise On The Way
After This Baby Suffered Serious Brain Bleeds, A Wondrous Thing Happened When He Lay With His Twin
He Walked 10 Miles Daily To Support His Sick Mom. Then One Day Coworkers Left Him In Tears
This Rhino Had Been Pregnant For 492 Days. Then A Camera Captured A Moment That Left People Stunned
In 1973 An Architect Discovered A Run-Down Factory – Now He’s Turned It Into Something Breathtaking
When Workers Dug Up This 600-Year-Old Plague Pit, Two Victims Were Discovered Mysteriously Entwined