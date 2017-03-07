Dad Knew His Son’s Face Didn’t Look Right, So He Searched Online And Found The Distressing Answer

ADVERTISEMENT

Olin and Jackie Arnold are a happily married couple from Marietta, Georgia. The pair have started a family together and have two children. They are seven-year-old Logan, and Lucy, a four-month-old girl.

The Arnolds were overjoyed when their first child Logan was born. He was a very smiley baby, something that would usually delight most parents. However, the couple were concerned that there was something a bit different about their son.

Until this point, everything had been going well since they brought Logan home from hospital. But their little baby had certain unusual facial features that worried them. Somehow his face didn’t look quite as it should.

