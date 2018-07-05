After Moms Were Shamed For Breastfeeding In Public, This Dad Decided To Make An Example Of Himself

ADVERTISEMENT

Brock Smith is dining in a restaurant with his family when his daughter, Everly, decides that she wants to eat, too. But Everly can’t eat whatever’s on the menu; she needs the milk only her mother, Lauren, can provide. After a few failed attempts to latch on, however, Everly is getting frustrated. Dad’s attempt to help and empathize quickly became a viral video.

Brock hails from Naples, Florida, where he lives with wife Lauren and their two kids. At the time of this particular incident – in July 2016 – the couple’s first child, Elliot, was three years old, while Everly had only been around for two months.

And just like they did with Elliot, the pair decided that it would be best to breastfeed baby Everly. However, this has not always come easily to Lauren. “The anxiety with nursing in public… was so real that [Lauren] hardly ever left the house,” Brock told People magazine in July 2016.

