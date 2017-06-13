Doctors Were Convinced Mom’s “Bright Red” Baby Would Die – But 20 Years Later, She Beggars Belief

ADVERTISEMENT

The last words you want to hear when welcoming a new baby into the world is that they might not make it. That’s what happened when Mui Thomas was born in Hong Kong almost 25 years ago. Bright red, raw and in great pain, medical professionals were convinced that she would survive.

Mui had developed an extremely rare genetic condition called harlequin ichthyosis. The severe skin condition makes skin shed at 7 times the normal rate, leaving it cracked, scaly and incredibly sore. The condition can cause infection as well as severe dehydration. Babies are born with their skin hardened into an armour-like shell, which is what Mui’s parents saw and were told would kill their little girl.

Affecting around 1 in every 300,000 children, Mui’s condition was rare. Treatment, especially in the initial stages of development, is long, exhausting and potentially expensive. Sufferers must soak their skin and cover it in special creams throughout the day to soften it and prevent bacteria entering cracks in the skin and infecting the body. People with the condition must also stay out of direct sunlight to stop their skin blistering, making everyday life difficult.

