Doctors Said Mom’s Unborn Baby Was As Brittle As Glass – But When She Arrived, She Stunned Everyone

Chelsea Lush was only 20 years old when she became pregnant with her first child. At the three-month scan, Chelsea and her husband Curtis were excited to find out whether they would have a boy or a girl. The ultrasound, however, revealed something disturbing – their baby could shatter like glass. Indeed, doctors thought the child would never survive the birth. Nonetheless, when Chelsea defied their instructions and went through with the pregnancy, their new arrival amazed everyone.

At 19 weeks pregnant, Chelsea, a full-time mom from Huntington Beach, California, went for a scan to determine the gender of her baby. Doctors told the expectant parents that they would be having a girl. However, there was also something else that the tests had revealed.

Doctors could see from the scan that the baby’s arms and legs were underdeveloped, which doctors believed was due to achondroplasia – or dwarfism. In addition, on closer inspection they saw something far more concerning. Indeed, it was so serious that they would subsequently recommend that Chelsea have an abortion.

