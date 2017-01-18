ADVERTISEMENT



Before she was born, Little Zoe Koz had only a five percent chance of survival. Her mother’s illness and a complicated pregnancy meant the odds were stacked against her. But survive she did, though at birth she was as small as they come.



Eric and Tammy Koz had always wanted a family of their own. The married couple from Illinois, were ready to start trying for a baby when doctors gave Tammy a devastating blow. They had diagnosed the wannabe mother with lupus.

ADVERTISEMENT



Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the tendons, joints and skin, as well as other organs and tissues. The illness can also cause rashes and fatigue. What’s more, women with lupus are known to have high-risk pregnancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT