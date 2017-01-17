Cara Brookins and her family were running from a turbulent past towards an uncertain future when they stumbled across a tornado-ravaged house. Half torn apart, it wasn’t much to look at – but its humble appearance inspired Brookins to begin the most incredible journey of her life.
Brookins and her family had suffered from a troubled past. Indeed, after experiencing domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, she filed for divorce. However, her ex seemingly continued to harass her and cause distress to the family’s four children.
Then, Brookins remarried – only to find the same problems repeating themselves. By the time the children were two, 11, 15 and 17, she came to realize that enough was enough.
