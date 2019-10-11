Babies are so expensive, right? When they first come into the world, the list of things that we absolutely must have for them seems never-ending. And the world of marketing bombards us with messages about just how essential those things are. So many of the things that we buy for baby are useless or not fit for purpose, though: for a selection, read on….
Baby Products You Should Absolutely Never Ever Buy
Floor seats
Manufacturers talk up baby floor seats, claiming that you should use them instead of just sitting baby on the floor. However, there are a couple of drawbacks. First, they seat a baby very upright and keep them immobile, which isn’t necessarily good for their development. Second, it has been argued that they prevent the proper development of the muscles of the pelvis, keeping babies from being able to gain skills that they will later need to move around.