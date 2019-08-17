A Mom Saved 20 Children From A Burning Bus – But Ellen Was Appalled By Her Lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT

Renita Smith had no thoughts for her own safety when she dashed onto a flaming school bus in Baltimore, Maryland. Her only concern, of course, was for the 20 young children onboard on that day in September 2016. It was an act of bravery that caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres, but when the talk show host learned of the mom-of-two’s lifestyle, she was left in shock.

As the driver, Smith naturally felt the young kids were her responsibility until she got them home from school. As a mother of two herself, her maternal instinct took over, and she had to double check that no one had been left behind after emptying the bus.

Although Smith felt she was doing merely what anyone else would have done, others saw her bravery for what it was. Images of the school bus inferno circulated and news outlets spoke of the driver’s bravery. Smith was then hailed a hero by students and the public alike as her story began to spread.

